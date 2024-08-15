Kursk NPP operating normally, all safety measures being taken — regional head

KURSK, August 15. /TASS/. The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is operating normally and all safety measures are being taken, Alexey Smirnov, the region's acting governor, said.

"In Kurchatov I met with Sergey Kirienko, the first deputy head of the Russian presidential administration. The Kursk NPP was in the center of attention. The situation at the plant is stable, all processes are proceeding normally. The Russian Defense Ministry and the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) are taking all measures to ensure the safety of the plant," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Russian National Guard’s press service told TASS that the service’s guards are involved in law enforcement and exercise increased control in the sphere of arms turnover in the border areas. Additional measures have been taken to protect the Kursk NPP.

The Kursk NPP is located near the city of Kurchatov. It is among the first four nuclear power plants of equal capacity in the country and is the most important node of Russia’s unified energy system.