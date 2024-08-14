American to spend 15 days in Moscow’s detention center on charge of disorderly behavior

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. US national Joseph Tater, who is sentenced to 15 days of arrest for petty hooliganism, will serve the time at a Moscow special detention center of the Russian Interior Ministry, according to the court’s verdict.

The time started on August 12, the court said in its ruling.

According to an earlier news report, the police detained the foreigner in a hotel on Samarskaya Street, as he was behaving aggressively and swearing. The American was taken to a police station where he assaulted a female police officer.

The Russian Investigative Committee also is investigating him on the charge of using violence against a public officer, an offense punishable by a prison terms of up to five years.