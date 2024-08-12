Over 50 Russian regions ready to receive Kursk Region residents

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. More than 370 temporary accommodation centers in 54 regions of Russia are ready to receive residents of the Kursk Region's border areas, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's press service told TASS.

"More than 370 more temporary accommodation centers with a capacity of almost 28,500 people are ready to receive citizens in 54 regions," the ministry said.

As of the morning of August 12, 7,000 people, including over 2,000 children, are staying in 100 temporary accommodation centers in seven regions.

"We need to increase the number of temporary accommodation sites in the Central, Volga, North-Western and Ural districts. Every center should offer proper living conditions, drinking water, meals and basic necessities," the Emergencies Ministry press service quoted the head of the agency, Alexander Kurenkov, as saying.

The federal round-the-clock hotline of the Russian Emergencies Ministry continues to operate. It has received over 7,000 calls.

On August 6, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive attack on Russia’s Kursk Region. A rocket threat was repeatedly declared in the region. According to the Emergencies Ministry, more than 8,000 people have been evacuated from the border areas over the past day because of the Ukrainian armed forces' attacks. More than 6,000 people are staying in temporary accommodation centers. As many as 69 people injured as a result of shelling in the Kursk Region by Ukraine were hospitalized, with 17 of them in serious condition, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.