New Russian law expands definition of 'undesirable' organizations

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law providing for the possibility to recognize organizations founded by foreign government agencies as undesirable in Russia, as follows from the document published on the official portal of legal information.

Under the previous rules, only the activities of foreign non-governmental organizations could be deemed undesirable in Russia. After the law comes into effect, a foreign organization - either a non-governmental or established by foreign government agencies - may be recognized undesirable in Russia if its activities pose a threat to the foundations of Russia’s constitutional order, the defense capability or security of the country, or if such an organization promotes or hinders the nomination and election of candidates in Russian elections, the holding of a referendum or achieving a certain result in a poll or a referendum.

Such organizations will be subject to all restrictions applicable to undesirable NGOs. At the same time, the new rules will not apply to international intergovernmental organizations of which Russia is a member, as well as to organizations that are part of the structure of government bodies of a foreign state.