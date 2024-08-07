Russian-US national Karelina pleads guilty on treason charges, lawyer says

YEKATERINBURG, August 7. /TASS/. Russian-US dual national Ksenia Karelina who was arrested on treason charges has pleaded guilty, her lawyer Mikhail Mushailov told reporters after a court hearing.

The Sverdlovsk Regional Court held another hearing of Karelina’s trial on Wednesday.

"[She] has pleaded guilty," the lawyer said when asked a relevant question.

Defendants expect the Sverdlovsk Regional Court to pronounce a verdict on Karelina at a next hearing on August 8.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS earlier that Karelina, a 33-year-old Los Angeles resident, had been detained in Yekaterinburg on treason charges for raising funds for the Ukrainian armed forces. The woman was taken into custody as part of a pre-trial restriction measure.