Russia holds first rehearsal of Main Naval Parade on Neva River in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, July 16. /TASS/. The first rehearsal of Russia’s Main Naval Parade took place on the Neva River in St. Petersburg, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Russian naval ships passed in a parade formation along the Neva River, the city’s main waterway. The parade order included the coastal minesweeper Alexander Obukhov, the missile corvettes Grad, Naro-Fominsk and Grad Sviyazhsk and the amphibious assault craft Alexey Barinov traditionally carrying a replica of Tsar Peter the Great’s botik (boat).

During the first rehearsal, the crews practiced observing a designated distance between the ships and maintaining a certain speed in passing along the Neva River from the Annunciation to the Trinity Bridges.

Russia will hold its Main Naval Parade on the Neva River between the Annunciation and Trinity Bridges and in the Kronshtadt roadstead on July 28.