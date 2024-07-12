FSB nabs Ukrainian intel agent in Crimea for transmitting data on Russian troops

SIMFEROPOL, July 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended a Ukrainian intelligence agent in Crimea for transmitting data on Russian troops, the press office of the FSB regional branch reported on Friday.

"The FSB of Russia has apprehended an agent of Ukrainian intelligence services who transmitted information on the Russian Armed Forces. It has been established in the course of measures implemented that the Ukrainian citizen born in 1982 was recruited during his stay on the territory of Ukraine for confidential cooperation with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Department," the press office said in a statement.

The detained individual transmitted information on permanent stations of Russian army units on the territory of the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. Investigators have opened a criminal probe against the suspect on counts of article 276 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘Espionage’), it said.

This article of Russia’s Criminal Code carries a maximum punishment of up to 20 years in prison.

The detained agent installed cameras and transmitted information real time. The suspect has been taken into custody as a measure of restraint, the press office said.