Nearly 20 victims of terrorist attacks in Dagestan still hospitalized — Health Ministry

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Nineteen people injured in the terrorist attacks in Makhachkala and Derbent on June 23 remain in the hospital, with six still in critical condition, Assistant Russian Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov told reporters.

"[There are] 19 victims in Derbent and Makhachkala who continue to receive treatment in hospitals. Six of them are still in critical condition," Kuznetsov said.

On June 23, unknown persons in Derbent and Makhachkala attacked two Orthodox churches and two synagogues. According to the Health Ministry of Dagestan, 20 people were killed and 26 injured. A criminal case has been initiated over the terrorist attack. According to the National Antiterrorism Committee, five militants have been neutralized.