German police arrest six people suspected of smuggling at least 35 tons of cocaine

THE HAGUE, June 17. /TASS/. Europol and German law enforcement agencies dismantled a criminal group that smuggled large quantities of cocaine from South America to the EU, Europol said in a statement.

During raids in Germany on May 31 and June 5, law enforcement agencies arrested six people, searched 24 houses, and seized high-end vehicles, jewelry, cash, electronic equipment and various documents, according to the agency.

Between April and September 2023, law enforcement authorities in Belgium, Ecuador and Germany seized about 35 tons of cocaine linked to the activities of this criminal network, Europol said. The shipments were largely handled at ports in Germany, Belgium and Netherlands.

The investigation also involved law enforcement authorities from Belgium, the Netherlands, Ecuador and Columbia, according to the agency.