Public Observation Commission says no complaints received from Navalny’s colony

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region Public Observation Commission did not receive any complaints over detention conditions in the penal colony where Alexey Navalny was imprisoned, Commission Chairman Danila Gontar told TASS.

"The colony’s condition fully complies with the requirements, no complaints have been received from there; proper food, temperature regime are ensured, it is not overcrowded. There are no issues that would indicate a violation," Gontar said, commenting on the conditions in the penal colony.

He noted that there have been no complaints for medical services as well.

"Civilian specialists are being involved if advanced medical assistance is necessary," Gontar said.

On February 16, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region Federal Penitentiary Service directorate announced that Alexey Navalny died in the penal colony. According to the agency, Navalny felt sick and lost consciousness during the walk. The colony’s medical workers arrived immediately; ambulance medics stated the convict’s death.