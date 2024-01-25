Beijing to monitor living conditions of giant pandas abroad — Chinese official

BEIJING, January 25. /TASS/. China will monitor the living environment of giant panda bears located abroad, given that there are currently 56 cat bears in foreign zoos, Zhang Yue, a representative of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration of China, said at a press conference.

"In an effort to improve the protection and supervision of giant pandas overseas, effective from 2023, the Chinese National Forestry and Grassland Administration has established entities to conduct on-site inspections and evaluations of 23 foreign facilities in 19 countries to acquire comprehensive information on the living conditions of all giant pandas abroad," the official said. He noted that those conditions are so far "generally appropriate" in terms of enclosure structure, breeding and medical treatment, as well as illness prevention.

"The health of the pandas abroad is generally well maintained, with some older bears in poor condition being given proper diagnosis, medical treatment and good care," Zhang said.

Plans call for expanding international cooperation in this area, arranging daily monitoring of the pandas' health condition, and further improving the inspection and supervisory system. Through partnerships with foreign institutions, 41 panda cubs have been born outside of China since the 1990s, Zhang clarified.

Giant pandas are considered the unofficial symbol of China. Their natural habitat is the bamboo forests of Sichuan Province and some other areas of China.