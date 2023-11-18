Special flight brings 120 more Russians from Gaza to Moscow

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Another group of Russian nationals evacuated from the Gaza Strip has been flown to Moscow, according to a TASS reporter.

An Il-76 flight of the Russian Emergencies Ministry carrying 120 Russian citizens who were evacuated from the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing on Saturday landed at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.

This is a fourth group of Russian evacuees. So far, 408 Russian citizens have returned homeland, and another 136 people are currently in Egypt waiting to be flown home.

In all, 550 Russian nationals, including 230 children, have been evacuated from the Palestinian enclave in the past week, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

The evacuation of Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip, who found themselves in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, was organized by the Russian Emergencies Ministry in coordination with diplomats. The first group of 70 Russian citizens crossed the Rafah checkpoint into Egypt on November 12. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, more than 1,000 people have applied for evacuation.-