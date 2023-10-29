Turkey to celebrate 100th anniversary of the republic

ISTANBUL, October 29. /TASS/. Turkey is to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the republic by holding mass events, the main ones of them will take place in Ankara and Istanbul with the participation of President Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish leader’s administration told TASS.

In Ankara the Turkish leadership is to visit the mausoleum of the founder of the republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk (1881-1938). A parade formation consisting of 1,923 military personnel is to march from the building of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey to the first Turkish parliament. The Turkish Air Force aerobatic team Solo Turk will hold an air show in the skies over Ankara.

In the afternoon, 100 Turkish Navy ships, accompanied by 20 combat aircraft, are to pass through the Bosphorus Strait. A salvo of 101 guns will be fired from the shores of the strait. At 7:23 p.m. local time (4:23 p.m. GMT), Erdogan is to address the nation. The celebration is expected to end with a light show over the Bosphorus featuring 2,023 drones and fireworks.

On October 29, 1923, the Grand National Assembly declared the creation of the Turkish Republic with its capital in Ankara. Ataturk became its first president. The USSR became the first country to recognize Turkey's independence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Erdogan on the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic in a telephone conversation on October 24. He wished the citizens of Turkey well-being and prosperity.