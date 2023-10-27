Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The proportion of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin rose by 0.7% and amounted at 78.6%, according to the results of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) that published the results of a survey conducted on October 16-22 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 78.6% of respondents answered positively (+0.7% over the week), the approval rate of the Russian president rose by 0.2% and amounted to 74.8%," the pollsters noted.

Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government amounted to 52.5% (+1.6%) and 49.8% (+1%), respectively," the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 60.5% of respondents (+0.8% over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 32.5% of respondents (+3.5%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 28.9% (+1.8%), the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky got 15.9% (-2.3%), and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev procured 7.9% (+0.6% over the week).

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 39.6% (-1.2%), with the CPRF supported by 9.9% (no changes over the week). The LDPR got 9.5% (+0.3%), A Just Russia - For Truth procured 5% (+0.1%), and The New People party’s figures came to 4.5% (+0.1%).