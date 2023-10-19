Over 60 policemen injured in anti-Israeli rally in Berlin

BERLIN, October 19. /TASS/. A total of 65 policemen were injured during unauthorized anti-Israeli protest rallies that once again took place in the Berlin district of Neukolln, the RBB TV channel reported citing police data.

A total of 174 people were detained, with 65 police reports filed. The protests took place near the Sonnenallee Street and the Hermannplatz Square, where many Muslim immigrants live.

This is the third unauthorized rally in Neukolln in the recent days. During the previous rallies, protesters set dumpsters on fire and threw pyrotechnics and stones at the police.

German authorities have repeatedly condemned such riots. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke about it in the morning government statement in the Bundestag.

"There is no place for anti-Semitism in Germany, we will do everything to prevent this," he said.

Previously, Germany reinforced security at Jewish cultural and religious institutions amid the escalation in the Middle East.