About 83% of residents in new regions apply for Russian passports

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. About 83% of residents in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republic and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions have applied for Russian passports, Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS.

"Over 2.2 million Russian passports were issued between October 5, 2022, and September 30, 2023. More than three million people in the new regions have received Russian passports since 2019. About 83% of people living in the regions have applied for passports," she pointed out.

According to Volk, up to 150 passport offices have been set up in the country’s new regions. Mobile teams and mobile offices are also in operation.

In addition, the Russian Interior Ministry has started to accept applications for public services on a digital platform. "Applications can be filed at 29 immigration offices in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry spokesperson said.

On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia.