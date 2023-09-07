Moscow airports operating normally after partial restrictions on flights — watchdog

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Airports in the Russian capital are operating normally following the imposition of restrictions on some flights earlier on Thursday, the Russian aviation watchdog, Rosaviatsiya, told reporters.

"Earlier this morning, partial restrictions were imposed on arrivals and departures at Zhukovsky, Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports. In this light, a flight was redirected to a backup airfield for security reasons," Rosaviatsiya added.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that air defense forces had thwarted a drone attack on Moscow in the Ramenskoye municipal district. According to him, there was no damage or casualties at the scene.