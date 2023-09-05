{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

Underwater robots for Arctic seas. About first trials in most harsh conditions

During the Arctic Floating University expedition, Daniil Sushkov and Alexander Shkryabin proved their Lemming and Polyarnik ('Polyarnik') underwater robots are able to work in very cold and salted waters

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS Correspondent Irina Skalina/. Students from Severodvinsk for the first time conducted tests of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) in the Arctic seas. Such trials are usually conducted in pools or fresh water reservoirs. During the Arctic Floating University expedition, Daniil Sushkov and Alexander Shkryabin proved their Lemming and Polyarnik ('Polyarnik') underwater robots are able to work in very cold and salted waters.

First trials

The Polayarnik snorts and refuses to dive smoothly, its upper part stubbornly outweighs, and the robot keeps diving like a duck. Alexander Shkriabin, a master's student at the Institute of Shipbuilding and Marine Arctic Technology, a branch of the Northern Arctic Federal University, again and again carefully takes it out of the water. On the shore, he and Daniil Shushkov, a graduate of that same university, are adding loads and finally achieve the balance.

These are the first tests of an underwater robot from the shore. The young engineers are launching the robots on the polar island of Vaygach. They haven’t made the Polyarnik to be ballasted before the trial, that is, its buoyancy was not adjusted. However, the problem was solved quickly, and the robot rushed to explore the bottom of Varnek Bay.

Polyarnik is a remotely operated underwater robot. Its body is made of aluminum pipes and sections, it has eight propellers, a high-resolution digital video camera, a manipulator and a lighting system. The Polyarnik needs a shore station to transmit power and control commands.

The researchers brought the equipment ashore in a large box, which they lowered into the boat with great care. As for the robot, Daniil carried it in arms like a baby.

The Polyarnik is launched on a long bright yellow wire, which unwinds quickly. The sun is too bright, and on the laptop screen, to which the robot transmits the image, it's easier to see the designers' reflecting red jackets than the image the robot is sending. In the next bay, Daniil will hide under a raincoat tent to make sure everything is seen clearly on the screen.

On the Vaygach shore, the researchers at first got upset the chosen beach did not suit the testing. They had hoped, if not for very deep waters, then at least for some deep place. However, even in shallow water, the Polyarnik worked perfectly.

- It turned out, however, we mostly were watching huts of some water worms, - Daniil laughed.

The students had two devices to test. The second robot, the Lemming, is smaller than the Polyarnik. It is made of durable plastic, equipped with six thrusters in different planes, and a camera.

- Why "Lemming"? I wanted something simple and easy to remember. And, remember, that funny myth about lemmings jumping into the water. Our vehicle is exactly for underwater use, Shushkov explained. - We wanted an animal associated with water. Lemming is. Therefore, it fits perfectly.

The Lemming is not just smaller, it is also lighter than the Polyarnik, and it is easier to lower it from a vessel side - this is exactly what the researchers did at the first stop the Professor Molchanov vessel made at the Kolguev Island. At first, they adjusted the Lemming's buoyancy in salt water in a tub on deck, because the robot had been configured for earlier fresh water tests. So, they launched it from the stern into the sea on a 30-meter power-supply cable.

The robot worked in the water for about an hour and a half. The strong current near the Kolguev, moving around the ship, carried the robot away from the vessel, and the researchers were unable to inspect its hull. They young men were very worried, but satisfied: the robot was able to withstand the cold salt water, was able to sink to the bottom and take pictures there.

Underwater robot competitions

Such developments can be used to inspect the underwater parts of ship hulls, to explore the bottom and collect samples, the scientists said. Another participant in the Floating University expedition, Alexander Gordeychik, has joked the Lemming would have been very useful for the Mikhail Somov scientific vessel, which had remained aground for two weeks in the waters of Franz Josef Land. The vessel's hull was examined by divers.

Normally, trials of small remotely operated uninhabited underwater vehicles designed by students are limited to shallow pools and fresh water. The developers have repeatedly participated in national competitions. Daniil has chosen to study at the Northern Arctic Federal University's branch in Severodvinsk right after he saw news about students competing in underwater robot design.

- This is one of the reasons I've picked it, — Daniil said. - In the second year, teachers invited me to join a club, a group of enthusiasts dealing with underwater vehicles, and that's how it all developed, and then I was going along with the others quite well. Now, here I am. I'm an unofficial captain of our team.

- Why unofficial?

- At competitions - yes, the Captain, but in the working process we are in a maximum democratic environment.

Alexander took up robotics in his first year. On board the [Professor] Molchanov, in addition to robot testing, he was diagnosing the ship's electric drive.

- While everyone was up there, in the fresh air, I was staying in the darkness, - Alexander laughed.

The Lemming and the Polyarnik have won national competitions: the Lemming has taken the first place, and the Polyarnik - the third. The engineers from Severodvinsk are proud of their achievements. The Far Eastern Federal University is the undisputed leader in development of remotely operated vehicles. Strong teams are also at the St. Petersburg State Maritime Technical University and at the Bauman Moscow State Technical University. Students in Astrakhan and Sevastopol are also engaged in underwater robotics.

- Thanks to us, people come to know about Severodvinsk, about people there that are engaged in similar devices and even who beat the capital's universities at competitions, - Alexander and Daniil noted.

What matters, the young men say, it's not the competitions themselves, but rather the exchange of ideas. For example, to one of the competitions, the team has brought a device that could jump out of the water. Next year, a few other participants tried similar projects.

Daniil and Alexander say at some point, competitions in pools became boring to them, and it occurred they must test diving in real reservoirs. At first, they launched a robot into the Volga River in Astrakhan, and later on they found a lake with clear water near Severodvinsk. Thus, the next step, or rather dive, into the cold seas was only logical.

How to upgrade robots

Shushkov and Shkriabin were generally satisfied with the tests: the robots were perfectly well diving in sea water, although, of course, the researchers had to give them showers after every dive to wash off the salt. The task was to have a robot dive 30 meters deep, which they met successfully by the Salm Island of the Franz Josef Land Archipelago. That was not the limit. The only limit was the cable length.

On sunny days, images, received from the devices, were clear even when taken at the depth of eight meters, and, if deeper, lighting was required. This is the aspect the young engineers will address. During the trials, they realized it best to use several light sources to make sure the lighting is diffused and uniform. The biggest problem, however, was that the equipment was rather bulky.

- We so much envied drone pilots, as what they needed is just to install a phone into a tiny remote control, and here it is, everything is working. We, first of all, will be working to make all the equipment smaller. One of ideas is to make a backpack, a backpack mount, so that to carry both the robot and all the necessary equipment, - Daniil said. - There have been glares on the laptop screen, and we also have some ideas about this: we want to add a glasses support, similar to virtual reality glasses, so that images are cordoned from external light and only the operator could see them.

Operating a robot is not so easy, by the way. The experts have allowed other expedition participants to try. They did manage to operate, whereas making any actions with a manipulator was already a difficult task. Moreover, the marine inhabitants, with whom the robots tried to "communicate," were truly brisk and nimble.

- We've enjoyed it most at Cape Zhelaniya. The bottom is the most diverse and beautiful, there's a small underwater forest that sways very beautifully in the waves. As for meeting animals, they were rather numerous when we were throwing the device from the ship's side and had it sink to the bottom, which was almost always perfectly flat, sandy, and with very-very many small crabs and anemones on it. From an engineer's point of view, those were funny strange things that hide when you touch them.

- Have you managed to hook anyone? - I asked.

- No. When you just try to grab them, they immediately hide into a hole - they shrink and hide tentacles. We have scared away all the sea anemones in the area," Daniil laughed.

Another aspect the young engineers want to improve is the stabilization system in robots. The work at sea has shown that automation is needed, as it could help in maintaining the depth, course, and in preventing the device from leaning to sides. Yet another idea they have is to create a robot that could dive and also drive on the bottom.

When the Arctic Floating University expedition was over, Daniil Shushkov won a student startup competition of the Innovation Promotion Foundation. His project - Universal hardware and software platform for uninhabited underwater vehicles - won a million rubles ($10,370). The scientist will develop three hardware modules to simplify assembling and upgrading of uninhabited underwater vehicles. He would be able to focus on the creative aspect without going into technical details.

Additionally, the scientists want to organize in Severodvinsk an underwater robotics center. Presently, Russia has only one center of the kind - it is located in Vladivostok.

Moscow airports, Zhukovsky airfield resume normal operations
All necessary measures to ensure the safety of flights were taken during the temporary restriction period, the aviation agency assured reporters
Read more
FACTBOX: The Pyotr Veliky nuclear-powered battle cruiser
As of 2023, The Pyotr Veliky serves as the flagship of the Russian Navy
Read more
DPR head reports improvement in Russian positions near Maryinka, Avdeyevka
Denis Pushilin reported that in the Avdeyevka area, Russian forces managed to take over at least one Ukrainian stronghold
Read more
Ukrainian forces experience mass desertion, refusals to engage in assaults — official
According to DPR Head’s Advisor, Ukrainian forces’ increasingly frequent "meat grinder" assaults are connected to the upcoming NATO summit and Kiev’s desire to present tangible results before it begins
Read more
Russia to become world's largest trade partner of Turkey — expert
It is noted that personal relations between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin are one of the factors of dynamic development of trade and economic relations between the two countries
Read more
Kiev losing its conflict with Russia, says US congresswoman
Marjorie Taylor-Green added that she is the only member of the US Congress who is open about this
Read more
Casualties at elite Ukrainian troops, trained in Germany, running into 4 figures — daily
According to the media, the unit is lacking the necessary air support and mine-clearing abilities
Read more
Russian grain processing not a burden for Turkey — source
It is stressed that Turkey is not exposed to Western sanctions introduced against Russia
Read more
Russia hits Ukrainian shipbuilding plant where unmanned motor boats were assembled
Russian aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet marine aviation destroyed at night four Willard Sea Force fast-moving craft with assault teams on board, the Defense Ministry informed
Read more
Moscow airports resume operations under schedule after reported delays
According to earlier reports, up to 50 flights were delayed and six more cancelled at Moscow airports in the early hours of September 5
Read more
Every day conflict goes on costs Ukraine $100 mln — former defense minister
According to Alexey Reznikov, it is unfair to rebuke the country’s military-political leadership that "everything is being done by volunteers"
Read more
Turkey to inform United Nations on talks between Erdogan, Putin in Sochi — source
"We should be expecting Turkey's contacts with the United Nations in the coming days regarding the package of proposals drafted in collaboration with the international organization on the resumption of the grain corridor," the source said
Read more
Ukraine’s seven uncrewed surface vessels destroyed in recent days — Shoigu
"We cannot remain idle spectators and watch such things calmly. Of course, we will hit these targets. We will make a response," the Russian defense minister promised
Read more
Russian airborne troops wipe out advancing Ukrainian troops west of Artyomovsk
Remaining Ukrainian troops have been eliminated with light weapons
Read more
Air defense destroys another attack drone en route to Moscow over Tver Region — mayor
According to unconfirmed information, there was no damage on the ground and no one was hurt, Sergey Sobyanin said
Read more
Hainan forms 17 sub-funds with $1.87 billion in assets
Registration of seven sub-funds has already been completed
Read more
Russian embassy in Denmark to suspend consular services for citizens due to staff cutbacks
The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the move as yet another hostile decision on the part of Copenhagen
Read more
Press review: Putin, Erdogan to talk grain deal revival options and pope pushes peace plan
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 4th
Read more
Up to 50 flights delayed at Moscow airports after reported drone attacks
As of approximately 6:00 a.m. Moscow time six flights were delayed and two cancelled at the Domodedovo Airport, 17 flights were delayed and another one cancelled at the Vnukovo Airport, 23 flights were also delayed at the Sheremetyevo Airport, while the Zhukovsky Airport cancelled three flights
Read more
IN BRIEF: Failure of counteroffensive, grain for poor nations: Putin, Erdogan’s statements
The leaders' talks lasted more than three hours
Read more
Gas hub talks in Turkey may be held soon — source
Gazprom handed over a draft roadmap on the gas hub project to Turkey’s Botas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 4 in Sochi after talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Read more
Hainan completes Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Centre
All technical, auxiliary and maintenance facilities of the facility, which is owned by Shiny-Day Group, are ready for operation, the Nanguo Metropolis Daily reported
Read more
Press review: Sochi talks fail to revive grain deal and Biden may face impeachment inquiry
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 5th
Read more
Moscow 'dissatisfied' with Armenian prime minister's statements about Russia — diplomat
The source added that Russia views its relations with Armenia in the security and economic spheres "not as one country’s dependence on another, but as an equal, mutually beneficial and time-tested partnership"
Read more
Ukrainian shelling hinders extinguishing fires in Novaya Kakhovka — mayor
Vladimir Leontyev pointed out that the current situation in the city is "a continuation of what began after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant collapse"
Read more
Colombian mercenary fighting against Russian forces killed in Ukraine — newspaper
According to preliminary data, he was killed by rocket that hit the positions he was on
Read more
Turkish President Erdogan to discuss at government meeting results of talks with Putin
"A government session is scheduled for September 5 and it will be traditionally chaired by President Erdogan," the source said
Read more
Around 70% of hardware sent to Kiev by West wiped out — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, such a result can be "exactly seen on the battlefield"
Read more
Russia, Iran are working on new major treaty — MFA
According to Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Russia-Iran relations have been steady on the ascent over the past few years
Read more
German exports to Russia up 2.2% in July month-on-month
German exports to EU countries totaled 71.9 bln euro, while imports equaled 61.7 bln euro
Read more
No new peace initiatives discussed with Russia after Kiev discarded previous ones — Putin
The Russian leader said Moscow was aware that through the mediation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "an agreement had been reached, draft documents had been agreed between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations," but then "Ukraine dumped them"
Read more
Ukraine reported port infrastructure damage in Odessa Region
Ukrainian mass media reported explosions in Odessa and Reni ports earlier
Read more
Zelensky visits armed forces brigades in Kiev-controlled part of DPR
Ukrainian President said that received reports on problems of supply and motivation of personnel
Read more
Kim Jong Un plans to visit Russia in September — newspaper
According to The New York Times, the North Korean leader may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East in mid-September
Read more
Belarusian national arrested in Moscow for attempted smuggling of firearms, explosives
According to the source, the Belarusian national worked as a driver in the Moscow Region
Read more
Ukrainian army loses 140 troops, 6 tanks in Zaporozhye area in 24 hours — Russian official
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, the situation near the Rabotino population center remains tense
Read more
Russian air defenses destroy drone over Crimea — top brass
Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian drone was downed over the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula in the early hours of September 4
Read more
Poland fans tensions over Suwalki Gap to gin up pretext for occupying Lithuania — expert
Andrey Bogodel also believes that "the very same Baltic states and Poland are today in the vanguard of Russophobia"
Read more
World Aquatics clears Russian athletes for int’l tournaments under neutral status
Individual Neutral Athletes will only be permitted to compete in events where a time or result is established by the performances of a single athlete
Read more
University of Amsterdam prepares to ship Scythian gold artifacts to Ukraine
The Supreme Court of the Netherlands on June 9 released a ruling upholding the verdict of the Amsterdam Appellate Court demanding that the Scythian gold collection be transferred to Ukraine
Read more
Putin gives Erdogan movie about Turkish leader's life story shot by TASS deputy chief
In June, Mikhail Gusman unveiled his 25-minute documentary about Erdogan comprised of fragments from his four interviews with Erdogan
Read more
Total victory over genocide-promoting Kiev only possible outcome of special op — Medvedev
The politician recounted that the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said that it "has not found sufficient evidence that the actions of the Russian military in the country should be qualified as genocide"
Read more
Russia's successor to McDonald's ready to open restaurants in Chinese Heihe
According to Alexander Govor, the fast-food chain has been approached not only by Abkhazia, but also by a number of other countries
Read more
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Read more
Ten shelling attacks on government forces reported in Syria in past day — defense ministry
According to Vadim Kulit, 14 violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition’s drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours
Read more
Washington’s opinion, not Defense Minister defines Ukraine’s position — Shoigu
"Everything depends on what Washington says. Whatever they say, will be," Russian Defense Minister said
Read more
Georgia’s parliament begins gathering signatures to impeach president
The signatures of at least one third of lawmakers, or 50 out of 150, are needed to apply to the Constitutional Court
Read more
Russia cannot 'turn back on' South Caucasus region, no such plans envisioned — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted with confidence that Russia would continue acting as a guarantor of security and stability in the region, particularly in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Turkish government to discuss alternatives to Russian Mir payment system — source
At the moment, there is no information about the decisions made
Read more
BRICS expansion sign of success, world becoming multipolar, ex-French envoy to Russia says
Sylvie Bermann emphasized that, "this is what the new world is, where the developing countries do not want to adjust to someone else’s perceptions," but rather to exist on an equal footing with others
Read more
Russian-Turkish talks prove Russia determined to defend its interests — senior MP
Leonid Slutsky stressed that Moscow’s positions are only growing stronger, especially when "Ukraine’s counteroffensive is not merely losing momentum, but as Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] said, it is failing"
Read more
No legal grounds for giving Taiwan representation office at UN, Chinese diplomat says
Mao Ning pointed out that UNGA Resolution 2758 (also known as the Resolution on Admitting Peking) does not mention Taiwan and does not give the Chinese authorities the right to represent the island’s 23 million inhabitants at the UN
Read more
Russia says its forces destroyed 4 US-made speed boats carrying Ukrainian landing troops
Russian forces made efforts to improve their tactical posture near Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region and repelled a Ukrainian counterattack over the past day
Read more
Russian jets destroy four US-made speedboats carrying Ukrainian landing force in Black Sea
The Russian defense agency said earlier that the Black Sea Fleet had established permanent control of the situation in the Black Sea using all types of reconnaissance
Read more
Advanced Sarmat ICBM systems go on combat alert in Russia — Roscosmos head
The RS-28 Sarmat missile to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM operational in the Russian Strategic Missile Force since 1988
Read more
Nigerien rebels send reinforcements to French military base in Niamey
According to the TV channel, reinforcements are being dispatched to the base in Niamey, where the French military is deployed, with orders to monitor them
Read more
Replacement of Ukraine’s Defense Minister to have no effect on battlefield — expert
According to Andrey Bystritsky, this chess move by Ukraine to transpose political figures is merely an attempt to influence the public abroad by changing its image
Read more
EU expected to put squeeze on Africa at G20 given Russian, Chinese leaders' absence
The sources say that the EU seeks to guarantee the African Union full G20 membership, not just permanent guest invitee status
Read more
Erdogan, Putin may meet again after Turkish leader’s contacts at UN — newspaper
A local diplomatic source told TASS that Turkey will soon inform the UN about the results of the Sochi talks between the two presidents on the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative
Read more
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Read more
Russia may gain access to $170 bln piece of ASEAN energy market, trade group chairman says
Statistics on imports/exports and investments in regional projects show that the turnover of the ASEAN energy market is estimated at $300-400 bln per year, Ivan Polyakov noted
Read more
Ukrainian defense chief becomes scapegoat for failed counteroffensive — Kherson official
According to Vladimir Saldo, the civilian defense minister within the Kiev regime has no impact whatsoever on the course of military action
Read more
Dollar rises to 97.065 rubles, euro up to 105 rubles on Moscow Exchange
In turn, the yuan rate grew by 0.24%, trading at 13.332 rubles
Read more
Russia to participate in building equality-based relations in Asia-Pacific region — Putin
The head of state also noted the importance of creating new logistics chains and ensuring food security in the Asia-Pacific region
Read more
Russia 'rolling with punches,' moving ahead despite Western squeeze play — Russian senator
Valentina Matviyenko noted that, according to the World Bank, Russia has become the world’s fifth-largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity and Europe’s largest economy, according to year-end 2022 estimates
Read more
Putin expects center of economic, political activity to gradually shift to Asia
The Russian President said it is "a completely objective and inevitable process"
Read more
US revealed true face by nuclear bombing of Japan in 1945 - Medvedev
The US just wanted to demonstrate its imperial ambitions and brutal force, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said
Read more
Russian tennis player Rublev through to quarterfinals of 2023 US Open
Russian tennis player cleared the 4th round of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament in the United States winning 6-3; 3-6; 6-3; 6-4 on Monday over unseeded Jack Draper from England
Read more
No casualties as drone downed in Tver Region northwest of Moscow
Tver Region Governor Igor Rudenya instructed regional agencies to provide all necessary assistance to them
Read more
Kremlin says no comment on NYT report about Putin’s possible meeting with DPRK leader
The New York Times said on Monday, citing sources among US officials and their allies, that the North Korean leader plans to visit Russia in September
Read more
Ukrainian command post, boat eliminated near Kherson
In the Kakhovka area, a Ukrainian temporary deployment site was hit with 15 troops wiped out, nine wounded and three vehicles permanently damaged
Read more
New car sales soaring in Russia — statistics
"In August 2023, 109,731 new cars were sold in Russia, which is 2.6 times higher than in the same month of the last year," the Autostat reported
Read more
Up to Syrians to decide their country’s future, says Putin
The Russian President said that he discussed the Syrian settlement with his Turkish counterpart
Read more
Haikou Airport in Hainan to open new international routes
The airport will open flights to Vientiane, Moscow, Jeddah and other cities
Read more
Lavrov to take part in Eastern Economic Forum — senior diplomat
Andrey Rudenko noted that the Russian Foreign Minister will head to Vladivostok after trips to Jakarta for the East Asia Summit, Bangladesh and New Delhi for G20 summit on September 9-10
Read more
Ukraine unable to move the needle in Zaporozhye area over last three months — politician
Vladimir Rogov noted that Ukrainian troops only managed to approach the first line of Russian defense but could not cross it
Read more
Moldova’s $800 mln debt to Gazprom not confirmed by audit — President Sandu
According to her, Moldova’s authorities turned down Gazprom’s proposal to sign commitments to repay the debt "because this is enormous money" and the country cannot accept this
Read more
Economic Community of Central African States suspends Gabon’s membership
Earlier, the ECCAS condemned the state coup in Gabon and called for restoring constitutional order in the country
Read more
Nigeria recalls its ambassadors from all over the world
Nigeria's United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva are exempted from this total recall in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly
Read more
Agreement among Russia, Turkey and Qatar not replacing grain deal — Putin
"This is not a substitution but this will be definitely a huge contribution on our side to solving food problems of African countries," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Putin-Erdogan meeting successful, all important issues on agenda discussed — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, "the sides had a very constructive and fruitful talks"
Read more
Russian Grad MLRS crews destroy Ukrainian ammo depot near Krasny Liman
It is reported that drones were used for aiming control and air surveillance
Read more
Government reshuffles in Ukraine can’t change essence of Kiev regime yet — Kremlin
"This essence appears to remain unchanged for the time being, and one can only feel regret in connection with this," Dmirty Peskov added
Read more
Air Defense Forces down Ukrainian attack drones over Kaluga, Moscow regions, says mayor
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin added that there were no reports about injured people or damages to infrastructure
Read more
BRICS’ share in global GDP to rise to 30% from January 2024 — State Bank of India
The biggest impact of six new member states joining BRICS will be on the share of global oil production that will increase to 40% from the current 18%, which is expected to be the potential game changer for payment system and price discovery, the note said
Read more
UNGA to meet for 78th time in New York
The central event, the General Assembly High-level Week 2023 to take place on September 19-25, will gather global leaders and foreign ministers who will present their vision of the international situation and outline directions for the fight against global challenges
Read more
Russian Armed Forces slated to take delivery of four Tu-160M aircraft this year — Shoigu
The Army will also recieve six Il-76MD-90A cargo aircraft
Read more
Kiev not to soften position on grain deal despite Erdogan’s call — Kuleba
Ukrainian Foreign Minister also said that Ukraine expects to receive details of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin from the Turkish side
Read more
Russian FSB, Interior Ministry detain man running bomb factory for Ukrainian saboteurs
It is reported that "the detainee handed over several explosive devices to the direct executors [of sabotage], who then used them in committing terrorist acts against police officers and [representatives of] the regional administration"
Read more
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear
The second-generation Ratnik gear kits will be procured for servicemen of the Land Force, Airborne Troops and the marines of the Russian Navy
Read more
No signals from Ukraine about possibility of talks — presidential aide
Yuri Ushakov answered in the negative when asked whether Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had conveyed anything to the Russian side after his visit to Kiev
Read more
US seeks authority to use over $1 bln in seized Russian assets to support Ukraine — CBS
"We are seeking the authority from Congress to allow us to use the proceeds for the benefit of the Ukrainian people," US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told the TV channel
Read more
About 280,000 individuals enlisted by contract from January 1 - Medvedev
Some of them were in the reserve and the other ones are volunteers
Read more
Poland begins to extradite to Ukraine men who left it after February 24, 2022
It is reported that after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border, about 80 thousand Ukrainians might have not been listed
Read more
Attempt by Ukrainian reconnaissance group to infiltrate Bryansk Region thwarted
According to Alexander Bogomaz, weapons and munitions, including foreign-made, were found at the clash site after the saboteurs retreated
Read more
Kalashnikov says it will soon more than double output of Vikhr missiles, Kitolov rounds
"In the near future, two large workshops will be put into operation," which will allow to boost the production of high-precision ammunition, the concern added
Read more
Turkey to inform United Nations on talks between Erdogan, Putin in Sochi — source
"Russia is right saying that it sees no sense of returning to the deal until its terms are met," the source noted
Read more
Battlegroup Dnepr hits UAV control center, storage site for Ukrainian forces’ weapons
The head of the battlegroup’s press center Roman Kodryan also said that an American-made M777 howitzer was destroyed near the settlement of Ingulets
Read more
Ukrainian counter-offensive fails, says Putin
The statement was made during a news conference following talks with Vladimir Putin's Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Read more
Press review: Day against Nuclear Tests highlights need for pact and Kiev’s EU chances dim
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 29th
Read more
Hainan's Sanya and Hanoi launch new direct air route
The new route's first flight with 118 passengers on board landed at Phoenix International Airport on the night of August 21
Read more