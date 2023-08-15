Laos to open direct flights from Moscow — ministry

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, August 15. /TASS/. Laos plans to expand direct aviation service with Russia by opening flights from Moscow, Director General at the Industry and Commerce Institute of Laos’ Ministry of Industry and Commerce Keomorakoth Sidlakone told TASS.

"We are already open for Russia. We would like to open a direct flight from Moscow. We are currently reaching an agreement," he said on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

There are also direct flights to Laos from Russia’s Vladivostok, Sidlakone noted. Direct flights between Vladivostok and Vientiane were launched on October 29, 2022.