Fortunes of wealthiest Russians rises by over $32 bln since start of year — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, August 1. /TASS/. The fortunes of Russia's richest businesspeople have grown by more than $32 bln since the beginning of this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index released on Wednesday.

The index is calculated, in particular, based on the equity value of corporate shareholdings.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, since January 1, 2023, topping the list in terms of aggregate earnings has been Vagit Alekperov, founder of oil major Lukoil, whose earnings rose by $5.9 bln to reach a net worth of $21.3 bln. In aggregate earnings terms, he is followed by board of directors chair and majority shareholder in steelmaker NLMK Vladimir Lisin, whose fortune grew by $4.98 bln to $24.8 bln. Norilsk Nickel President Vladimir Potanin remains the richest Russian overall; his net worth gained $1.23 bln to total $29.8 bln currently. The overall cash asset value of the listed Russians, which stands at $309.3 bln this year, is based on the estimated value of dividends, insider transactions, taxes and market conditions.

In the meantime, the fortune of businessman Suleiman Kerimov contracted by $525 mln, according to Bloomberg. Losses were also sustained by Roman Abramovich (down $308 mln for a total net worth of $7.51 bln) and Vyacheslav Kantor ($243 mln in losses; total net worth of $6.12 bln).

Bloomberg has been publishing the Billionaires Index since March 2012. It includes information about the fortunes of the 500 richest people on the planet.