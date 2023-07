TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. A military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of North Korea’s victory in the 1950-1953 Fatherland Liberation War was held in Pyongyang early on Friday, the country’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the parade. A Russian delegation, led by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu was among the event’s honorary guests.