Child trafficking route to Europe shut down in Kherson, Russian senator says

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. A route used by criminals for trafficking children to Europe has been shut down in Kherson, Galina Karelova, deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) and co-chair of a parliamentary commission looking into the Kiev regime’s crimes against minors, said on Friday.

"We will not allow Kiev to use children for criminal purposes. A route has been shut down in Kherson that was used for the trafficking of children, primarily those from orphanages, to Europe. Reports of the unauthorized transportation of minors have also been received from Mariupol," Karelova said at the commission’s first meeting.

According to her, minors "were examined to determine if they had healthy internal organs."

"The children of Donbass, who are under the protection of Russia, can rest assured that, once military operations are over, they will be able to return home to a safe, peaceful and happy childhood. Russia will do everything possible to promptly rebuild ruined cities, towns and villages," the senator stressed.