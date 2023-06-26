Counter-terrorist operation regime lifted in Russia’s Voronezh Region — FSB

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. A counter-terrorist operation regime has been cancelled in the Voronezh Region, the press service of the regional Federal Security Service (FSB) directorate told TASS on Monday.

"The counter-terrorist operation regime was lifted in the Voronezh Region," the agency said.

The National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) declared the introduction of a counter-terrorist operation regime in Moscow and the Moscow and Voronezh Regions on June 24.

On June 23, several audio recordings were posted on Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Telegram channel. He particularly claimed that his forces had come under attack, which he blamed on Russia’s military authorities. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed the allegations of a strike on the Wagner PMC’s "rear camps" as fake news. The PMC units that supported Prigozhin headed to Rostov-on-Don and toward Moscow. The FSB opened a criminal case on calls for an armed mutiny and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address to the nation on Saturday, described the Wagner group’s actions as an armed mutiny and betrayal.

Later, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in coordination with Putin held talks with Prigozhin resulting in the PMC turning its units around and returning to field camps. The Kremlin later specified that the criminal case against Prigozhin and the mutineers would be dropped considering their frontline achievements while the PMC founder would "relocate to Belarus."