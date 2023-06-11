Four LPR soldiers released from Ukrainian captivity — LPR ombudsperson

LUGANSK, June 11. /TASS/. Four servicemen of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) were among the 94 Russian soldiers who have been released from Ukrainian captivity are a result of a prisoner swap, LPR’s ombudswoman Viktoria Serdyukova told TASS on Sunday.

"Four LPR servicemen has been released from captivity as a result of a prisoner exchange with Ukraine. They will soon return home, to the republic," she said.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier that 94 Russian soldiers had been released from captivity in Ukraine after negotiations. They will be taken to the ministry’s hospitals for treatment and rehabilitation.