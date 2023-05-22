SBU accuses UOC metropolitan who adopted 400 children of inciting religious discord

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Ukraine’s security service (SBU) has brought charges against the metropolitan of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), vicar of the Holy Ascension Monastery in the village of Bancheny (the Chernovtsy Region) Longin (Zhar) of incitement of interreligious discord.

"The Security Service and the National Police have exposed attempts by the head of the Holy Ascension Monastery of the Chernovtsy-Bukovina diocese of the UOC to incite inter-religious discord," reads a post uploaded to the security service's Telegram account on Monday.

The clergyman’s name is not mentioned, but it is clear that the photograph shows Metropolitan Longin (Zhar), who has adopted more than 400 children. Linguistic expertise, according to the SBU, confirmed instances of what it describes as his ‘criminal activity.’ A restrictive measure is being considered.

The press service of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church said on Monday that criminal proceedings had been instituted against Longin. He was summoned for questioning on May 22.

In 2008, under a Ukrainian presidential decree Metropolitan Longin was awarded the title Hero of Ukraine for his outstanding personal services in the implementation of the state policy of social protection of orphans and children without parental care.

The Ukrainian authorities have taken an open course towards banning the UOC. On instructions from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the government has drafted and submitted to parliament a bill aimed at banning the canonical church. The local authorities deprive the church of the right to lease land under churches. Also, with the authorities’ connivance dissenters from the Orthodox Church in Ukraine are seizing UOC churches and attacking priests. Many clerics have been accused of treason and other crimes. Sanctions have been imposed on them; 13 hierarchs have been stripped of Ukrainian citizenship.