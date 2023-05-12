UK 'disappointed' over Eurovision broadcasters’ rejection of Zelensky’s video address

LONDON, May 12. /TASS/. The British government is disappointed by the international broadcasters’ decision to deny Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and option to speak at the finals of the Eurovision musical competition, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Spokesman said Friday.

"The prime minister believes it would be fitting for President Zelenskyy to address the event and we're disappointed by the decision from the European Broadcasting Union," the spokesman said, claiming that the Ukrainian president is protecting values that are "not political, but fundamental."

Previously, The Times reported citing the European Broadcasting Union that the BBC and other international broadcasters refused to allow Zelensky to deliver a video address at the Eurovision finals, which will take place in Liverpool on May 13. The Union pointed out that political statements are not allowed during the competition.