Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI buried in Vatican grotto

THE VATICAN, January 5. /TASS/. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who died on December 31 was buried in a tomb in the Vatican City on Thursday, according to the Press Office of the Holy See.

Pope Francis led the funeral mass for the late pontiff which was attended by about 50,000 people.

The ceremony was attended by official delegations from Italy and Germany. The Russian Orthodox Church was represented by Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, Chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died on December 31 aged 95. German cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was elected Pope Benedict XVI in 2005 following the death of Pope John Paul II. In 2013, he became the first pontiff in 600 years to resign. Pope Benedict, who was 85 at the time, explained his decision by saying that he no longer had the strength to run the Catholic Church.