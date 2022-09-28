Meta has become an active participant in the information war against Russia — official

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Chairman of the State Duma’s commission for the investigation of foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs, Vasily Piskaryov, on Wednesday said the US corporation Meta (Meta is designated as extremist and banned in Russia) ceased to be an exclusively commercial entity and turned into an active participant of the information war on Russia.

"Yesterday the Meta corporation announced it wiped out a misinformation network that had allegedly been created by Russia on the Internet. They were referring to content containing criticism of Ukraine, Ukrainians and the sanctions imposed on Russia, which, as the corporation asserted, had been spread by our country and Russian diplomats in Europe. It’s been a long time since Metа, which is designated as an extremist organization in our country, ceased to be an exclusively commercial corporation and turned into a zealous actor of the information war against our country," the lawmaker told reporters.

He said Meta is a "tool of US politicians to suppress the Russian media and freedom of speech," as it subjects "to the Inquisition-like censorship any opinion that goes against the mainstream policies of the US administration."

Earlier, the Russian embassy in Washington issued a comment saying that Meta, in making allegations about misinformation emanating from Russia, decided to follow the instructions of the US government to scrap any objectionable views.