Many people come to Russia in search of safety from persecution — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Many people reach out to Russian missions overseas in search of safety from persecution and are given protection, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Of course, many people turn to Russian foreign missions and to the Russian Federation in general, when they try to find safety from persecution. Yes, that happens," the spokesman said. He was responding to a question about Ukrainian music producer Yury Bardash who fled from Georgia to Moscow, saying he was being hunted down by Ukraine because of a song criticizing Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. "If he is persecuted, then, of course, he will also be helped," Peskov said.

He said that he didn’t know Bardash. "We don't know the song, we're not aware of this situation," he said.