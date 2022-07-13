Viktor Bout should be part of any prisoner exchange between Russia, US – lawyer

NEW YORK, July 12. /TASS/. Businessman Viktor Bout, who’s incarcerated in the US, should be part of any further prisoner exchange between that country and Russia, his lawyer in the US, Steve Zissou, told TASS on Tuesday.

Zissou made the comment is response to plans by former US Energy Secretary and diplomat Bill Richardson to travel to Moscow due to the situation around US basketball player Brittney Griner.

"Of course, we welcome the assistance of any person that may be able to engage in a positive conversation with representatives of both governments. Especially an internationally respected person such as [former New Mexico] Governor Richardson. And we are hopeful that when Mr. Richardson is in Moscow, it is made clear to him any exchange of citizens must include Viktor Anatolyevich Bout. Viktor has been in jail for 5,247 days. Far longer than Griner, [Paul] Whelan, [Trevor] Reed combined. His health is failing and the US government has failed to provide him with proper medical care. It is our hope that when Richardson returns to the US, he tells President Biden that Viktor must be returned to his family without delay," the lawyer said.

US news outlets have reported recently that Richardson plans to travel to Moscow in an effort to seek Griner’s release and return home. Executive Director of the Richardson Center for Global Engagement Mickey Bergman told TASS on Monday that Richardson will join the discussion of the cases of Griner and Whelan. He didn’t answer questions about Richardson’s potential trip to Moscow.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on July 8 that there were no preparations for Richardson’s visit at the time. However, he noted that "the aspiration of such a respected figure to aid his compatriots is praiseworthy."

Cases of Bout, Griner

Bout was apprehended in Thailand in 2008 at the US request and following a sting by US federal agents. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to a group regarded as a terrorist organization by the US. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the US and in April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in jail. Bout has denied all the charges.

Griner on July 7 pleaded guilty to attempted smuggling of cannabis oil, but said she had no criminal intent. The court adjourned until July 14. The basketball player was arrested in Moscow in February after arriving from New York.

Some reports indicated earlier that Bout could be exchanged for Griner.