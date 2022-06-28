Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine visited by ICRC, Russian ombudswoman says

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine have been visited by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), but the data on their number and whereabouts is classified, Russia’s ombudswoman said on Tuesday.

"[President of the ICRC Peter] Maurer said ICRC representatives had visited Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, however, under the organization’s rules, any information about their number or whereabouts is classified," Russian human rights commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova wrote on her Telegram channel, citing to Maurer’s reply.

She said that she had also asked Maurer whether Russian sailors still being kept in Ukraine could also be visited. "There are women, elders and people who need medical assistance among them. It is essential that the ICRC address these urgent humanitarian issues," Moskalkova said.

The Russian ombudswoman added that she would soon send letters to the ICRC requesting humanitarian aid for women and children accommodated in refugee camps in Syria.