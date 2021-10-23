Russian intel chief advises Western politicians to study unadorned history

DMITROV /Moscow Region/, October 23. /TASS/. The current generation of some Western politicians needs to keep in mind the fate of their ancestors, "who attempted to tread the Russian land with arms in their hands" and to study real history that is neither adorned nor falsified, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin said on Saturday.

At the awards ceremony for winners in the Russian contest of local historians working with the youth, Naryshkin, who also chairs the Russian Historical Society, said that "the ceremony awarding the contest winners is taking place here - in the ancient Moscow town of Dmitrov, which was founded by Prince Yuri Dolgoruky just a few years after Moscow. The walls of the Dmitrov Kremlin and the entire Dmitrov land remember both the Polish and Napoleonic invaders, as well as the German Nazi invaders. We all remember it," he said.

"But does the current generation of some Western politicians remember the fate of their distant and quite close ancestors, who were trying to come to the Russian land with arms in their hands? Let us advise them to study history very well, which is real history without any embellishments and, even more so, without falsification," he added

Naryshkin pointed out that history is a vital area of human knowledge.