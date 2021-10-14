Russian actress addresses Women’s Forum participants from space

ST. PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. Russian actress Yulia Peresild who is participating in the first ever movie shoot in outer space addressed the participants of the Third Eurasian Women’s Forum in St. Petersburg on Thursday from the International Space Station (ISS).

"I am happy to greet you from space. And I can tell you for sure: we, the women, can accomplish anything. We are brave, we are strong, we conquer space and time. Space helps to understand how important our mission on Earth is. Our mission is in protecting our loved ones, protecting peace, protecting our planet," she said.

Before her address, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said that they are "witnesses of a unique event." "For the first time in the history of cinema, the scenes of a motion picture are being filmed in actual outer space with a professional actress," she said.

"We are simply proud of such brave courageous women," she added, addressing the actress.

Film director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild are filming the first motion picture in space about a doctor who travels to space in order to save a cosmonaut’s life. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov also have parts in the movie. The actress and the director will spend 12 days in space and will return to Earth with Novitskiy aboard the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft named after Yuri Gagarin on October 17.