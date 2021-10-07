Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology makes TOP-100 rating

LONDON, 6 October. /TASS/. The Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) made the Top-100 subject rating in Computer Science according to the British Times Higher Education magazine (THE) on Thursday.

This year, MIPT took 71st place, yet a year earlier it was in 91st position. This year's list combines 891 universities from 75 countries in the subject ranking, including 23 Russian universities. The first place, as well as last year, belongs to Oxford. Six of the TOP-10 institutions are in the United States, two in the United Kingdom. Other regions in the TOP-10 are represented by the Swiss Higher Technical School of Zurich and the National University of Singapore.

There are 50 Russian Universities present in the "Engineering and Technology" and the highest position belongs to the Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) and Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (201-250 spots). The Don State Technical University and the Russian Plekhanov Economic University (301-400) made the rating for the first time, along with the National Research University ITMO and Tomsk State University (301-400).

The ranking, comprising a total of 891 universities from 75 countries and regions also makes a strong case for studying in Europe, according to the press release. " The continent claims 31 top 100 positions and a huge 82 of the top 200. It is also home to two of the three debut universities to claim top 100 positions as France’s Institut Polytechnique de Paris (48th ) and newly merged Universit· Paris-Saclay (76 th ) both debut in the band," the statement said.

"But while Europe and North America dominate the top end of the table, there are plenty of other options available when it comes to studying the discipline with 30 diverse countries

and regions represented in the top 200 including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Macao, and Malaysia," according to the press release.