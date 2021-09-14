Putin, who isolates himself after contacting COVID-infected people, is well — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who earlier declared he had to isolate himself after contacts with COVID-infected people, is absolutely healthy, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The president is absolutely healthy," he said. When asked if Putin had undergone a PCR test, and if the result was negative, Peskov replied: "Certainly."

The Kremlin spokesman said that among the president's contacts several people had been taken ill, but was unable to answer the question if those people were vaccinated. Also, Peskov avoided disclosing who the infected people were: his close relatives, bodyguards or staffers of the protocol service.

"The medics are doing their job. This is standard practice. Anyone who has had contacts [with infected people], must wait for some days, for a certain period of time," Peskov explained. "We all know that the vaccine guarantees protection from serious forms of the disease, but still it is possible [to fall ill]," he added.

Asked about how the new circumstances might affect Putin's plans for taking part in the voting due this weekend, Peskov promised that in what way the president would vote would be announced later.

"When the president makes a decision, he will let us know," Peskov said.