Moscow authorities to refrain from new coronavirus restrictions for now, mayor says

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. There are currently no plans to introduce new coronavirus restrictions in Moscow, the city’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his blog on Thursday.

"Another thing that is very important is that Moscow residents have adopted a more responsible approach to sanitary requirements and vaccination. We vaccinate about 100,000 people every day. That said, we can refrain from introducing new restrictions, for now, and even allow some of the city’s open-air facilities to resume operation," the mayor pointed out.

Sobyanin earlier signed a decree announcing that only vaccinated people, those who have recovered from the coronavirus in the previous six months, and those whose PCR tests proved negative would be allowed to visit eating facilities. Meanwhile, open terraces will be able to accept all customers until August 1.

Moscow has the highest number of coronavirus cases nationwide. The city has so far recorded 1,411,491 cases, 1,207,500 recoveries and 23,328 deaths.