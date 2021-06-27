Russia records all-time high of COVID-19 weekly deaths

MOSCOW, June 27. / TASS /. Russia’s weekly COVID-19 death toll surged by 3,921, an all-time high since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

The previous record high of 3,920 COVID-19 fatalities was registered in late December 2020.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus mortality rate remained practically unchanged. Over the past week, the figure climbed from 2.43% to 2.44%, according to TASS estimates.

This is related to the growing COVID-19 incidence: over the past week, Russia confirmed 134,465 cases of infection, 24.3% more than last week. However, Moscow’s COVID-19 spread rate slowed down - the weekly caseload reached 52,367, just 1% more than in the previous seven days.

Russia’s number of recoveries surged by 86,742, or 26.3% more than in the previous week. Nevertheless, amid the increase in the COVID-19 incidence, the share of those recovered is declining: since last Sunday it dropped by 0.7 percentage points to 90.9%.

The number of so-called active cases (patients who are currently receiving treatment) continues to soar. Over the past week, it surged by 43,802 to 361,295, a record high since February 24, the crisis center noted.