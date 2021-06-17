Russia documents over 14,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia has documented 14,057 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall case count to 5,264,047, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Thursday.

The relative daily increase rate has reached 0.27%.

In the past 24 hours, 1,208 cases were documented in the Moscow Region, 946 in St. Petersburg, 217 in Buryatia, 207 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 179 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, there are 296,350 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.

Moscow daily

Moscow has documented 6,195 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The overall number of cases in the Russian capital has reached 1,260,089.

The relative daily increase rate has reached 0.49%. The day before, 5,782 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow.

In the past 24 hours, Moscow documented 73 deaths from the novel coronavirus, and the overall death toll reached 21,198.

Meanwhile, 3,636 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, with 1,106,615 patients recovering in Moscow in total. Currently, there are 132,276 active COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital.

Patients' deaths

Russia has documented 416 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, compared to 396 the day before. This is the highest daily death toll since March 23. Since the start of the pandemic, 127,992 people have died from COVID-19 in Russia.

The preliminary lethality rate reaches 2.43%, the data provided by the crisis center suggests.

In the past 24 hours, 61 COVID-19 deaths were documented in St. Petersburg, 20 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 14 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 13 in the Ulyanovsk Region, 12 in the Krasnodar Region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia has documented 11,205 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall recovery count to 4,839,705, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Thursday.

The share of those recovered reaches about 92% of the total case count.

In the past 24 hours, 1,757 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 824 in the Moscow Region, 225 in Yakutia, 203 in the Rostov Region, 169 in the Voronezh Region.