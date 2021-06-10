Only two black fungus cases reported in Russia since early 21st century — expert

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Only two cases of mucormycosis also known as black fungus have been recorded in Russia since the early 21st century, and this infection is more common in Southeast Asian states, Deputy Director of the sanitary watchdog’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology Alexander Gorelov stated, noting that white and yellow fungus posed a bigger threat to Russia.

"Speaking about black fungus, it is not particularly relevant for Russia, since the infection’s spread is endemic: there has to be humidity, a certain constant temperature as in Southeast Asian states. Over the entire long history, only two cases of mucormycosis were confirmed in our patients in the 21st century. For Russia, other fungi are more typical, white and yellow fungus are more widespread in our climate," the Russian expert said.

Gorelov noted that any fungus disease developed in patients with a weak immune response. According to the expert, the more severe the immune system damage, the more likely a pathological process in case black fungus develops. The risk group includes patients who have been receiving steroids for a long time as well as people with severe diabetes mellitus.

"Mucormycosis can occur in patients with severe immune deficiency, there are only a few such people. Therefore, the total spread of black fungus does not pose any threat to us," the Russian expert concluded.

Earlier, the Indian government urged regional authorities to declare mucormycosis a pandemic. According to the country’s Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, a total of 12,000 people have been infected. Most cases were registered in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka. The experts noted that mucormycosis was diagnosed in the COVID-19 patients who were in intensive care units and received steroids or oxygen support.