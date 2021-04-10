Prince Philip’s funeral to take place on April 17 at Windsor Castle

LONDON, April 1o. /TASS/. Prince Philip’s royal ceremonial funeral will take place at Windsor Castle on April 17 but will be closed to the public amid coronavirus restrictions, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

The service will be held at 15:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time) at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle and will be televised by the BBC. A minute of silence will be declared across the entire country.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral will not be attended by honorary guests, whose participation would otherwise be obligatory: members of other royal dynasties, envoys of other Commonwealth nations, high-ranking state and military officials, with the guest list including only 30 people.

The nationwide mourning will be in place until the funeral day whereas the Royal Family will observe mourning for two weeks.

Buckingham Palace informed earlier in the day that on Friday morning Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle. He married Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 26, and their marriage lasted 73 years. The couple has four children, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.