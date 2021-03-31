Navalny receives all necessary medical aid in accordance with his condition, agency says

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexey Navalny receives all necessary medical aid with consideration of his medical state, the Vladimir Region Federal Penitentiary Service Directorate announced Wednesday.
"Prisoner A. Navalny is provided with all necessary medical aid in accordance with his current medical diagnosis," the Directorate website says.
Besides, the Directorate noted that "the procedure of prisoner oversight, including over A. Navalny, is carried out in accordance with the law and is being applied to all prisoners without exceptions."
"The penal facility employees strictly observe the right of all prisoners for uninterrupted eight-hour sleep. During night time, in accordance with the law, the employees patrol the residential block and visually check the presence of inmates in their beds. These measures do not obstruct the prisoners’ rest," the Directorate explained.
The prisoners are provided meetings with lawyers in accordance with the Criminal-Procedural Code, the agency added.
The agency underscored that "the detention conditions in penal facilities of the penitentiary system are regulated by legal acts of the Russian Federation.".