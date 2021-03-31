Navalny receives all necessary medical aid in accordance with his condition, agency says

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexey Navalny receives all necessary medical aid with consideration of his medical state, the Vladimir Region Federal Penitentiary Service Directorate announced Wednesday.

"Prisoner A. Navalny is provided with all necessary medical aid in accordance with his current medical diagnosis," the Directorate website says.

Besides, the Directorate noted that "the procedure of prisoner oversight, including over A. Navalny, is carried out in accordance with the law and is being applied to all prisoners without exceptions."