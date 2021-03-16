Russia’s infant mortality rate hits all-time low

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia's infant mortality rate has hit an all-time low of 4.5 permille, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said, addressing an expanded meeting of the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Health Committee on Tuesday.

"The infant mortality rate has hit an all-time low of 4.5 permille, which is 8.5% lower than expected," he pointed out.

According to the Federal State Statistics Service, 538 babies died in the country in January 2021 and the infant mortality rate dropped by 1.3% compared to January 2020. In 2020, Russia's infant mortality rate fell by 12% compared to 2019, with the highest rate of 20.2% recorded in the Northwestern Federal District.