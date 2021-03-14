Military attaches of 50 foreign embassies in Russia get vaccinated with Sputnik V

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Military attaches of 50 embassies of foreign states, as well as members of their families, have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, Alexander Kshimovsky, head of the Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation, said on Sunday.

"Military attaches from 50 states, as well as members of their families - about 300 people in total - have decided to get inoculated with Sputnik V with the aim to hold their own events and some international talks safely," Kshimovsky told the Zvezda TV channel.

The Sputnik V vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. It was registered in Russia on August 11, 2020, becoming the first approved COVID-19 vaccine in the world. Sputnik V is a vector vaccine based on the human adenovirus.