Moscow reaches peak of COVID-19 incidence, mayor says

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Moscow is currently at the peak of incidence of the novel coronavirus infection, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated.

"Currently we are at the very peak of incidence [of the coronavirus]. We haven’t had figures like this over the entire period," he said in an interview with Channel One on Tuesday.

According to the mayor, Moscow coped with the pandemic challenges like no other metropolis worldwide. "After the spring peak we were more prepared for the autumn values," he added.

Moscow is in the first place in Russia by the number of the coronavirus infections. In all, 798,098 cases of the infection have been detected in the city, 5,641 of them over the past 24 hours. Some 615,396 patients have recovered, 11,064 died.