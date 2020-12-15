Nearly 300 FSB employees have received threats recently, says Russian MP

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Dmitry Vyatkin, a Russian lawmaker who authored a bill on restricting access to personal data of Russian law enforcement officers and judges, informed that recently, nearly 300 employees of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and their families have received threats.

"Just by way of an example, so that we can understand: only recently, real threats have been identified against nearly 300 employees of the Federal Security Service. The threats also target their family members," he said during a plenary session of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Russian State Duma approved the first reading of the bill on a possible ban on providing personal data (property status included) of judges, prosecutors, employees of the Investigative Committee, the FSB and certain categories of military officers even without a direct threat to their safety. The authors of the bill note that currently, this measure can be applied only if there is a threat to the employees’ life or health.

Lawmakers point out that information about private lives of law enforcement and military officers is often published unlawfully, which "negatively impacts the implementation of their duties."