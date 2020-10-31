Man attacks police officers in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. A man attacked two police officers at the entrance to the building of the Russian Interior Ministry’s department for Moscow on Saturday, but was later apprehended, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"A man attacked two police officers at the entrance to the building of the Interior Ministry’s Main Department for Moscow. They sustained light injuries. The assailant was immediately detained. According to preliminary information, he is a native of Dagestan. This offense was not related to extremism," the source said.