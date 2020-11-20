Russia's entire population to encounter coronavirus, doctor says

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The entire Russian population will sooner or later encounter the coronavirus and herd immunity is the only thing that can stop the infection from spreading, lung doctor Alexander Karabinenko told TASS.

"The entire Russian population, including people who will leave their home regions, villages and small towns, will sooner or later contract the coronavirus. The virus spreads through the air and how can we limit air circulation? We need herd immunity to stop the rise in infections," the doctor pointed out.

According to Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova, the watchdog’s research shows that those who encounter the coronavirus develop enough immunity. The research, involving over 74,000 volunteers in 26 regions of the country, began in June 2020.

