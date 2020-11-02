Russia, China effectively countering COVID-19 pandemic, maintains State Duma Speaker

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has emphasized that Russia and China are effectively fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"The pandemic of the coronavirus infection became a serious trial for all countries this year. Russia and China counteract this challenge effectively," he said on Monday at a video conference of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation of the Russian Federal Assembly and the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China (NPC).

According to the speaker, Russia and China are doing a lot in order to conquer the coronavirus infection. "We think that by joining efforts we can achieve a lot together and overcome the evil of the current millennium as soon as possible," he emphasized.

The Duma chairman also noted the mutual aid of Moscow and Beijing during the fight against the pandemic. "Our country was among the first to send humanitarian aid to China. Thank you for your appreciation of this decision," he told Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC Li Zhanshu. "On my part, I would like to express gratitude to the Chinese leadership for help, the friendly shoulder that you provided. And your side provided support to the Russian Federation, sending us humanitarian aid for the effective fight against the coronavirus infection," he added.