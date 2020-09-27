Over 3,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Over 3,000 residents of Moscow have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus, the mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin said on Sunday in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"More than 3,000 volunteers have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. None of them have problems. People feel good. I myself went through this vaccination procedure and you see - nothing happened to me, although several months have already passed," Sobyanin said.

Earlier in Moscow, medical examinations began on the first people wishing to be vaccinated against coronavirus who applied to participate in a vaccine study. Based on the examination and test results, doctors select candidates for vaccination. The vaccine will be administered in two stages. At the first stage, the first component of the vaccine will be administered to the volunteers, and after 21 days - the second. The components differ in the active substances in their composition to enhance the body's immune defense.