Over 30 mln people worldwide infected with COVID-19

TASS, September 18. The number of detected cases of the coronavirus infection worldwide has surpassed 30 mln on Friday, the data on the American Johns Hopkins University website said which calculates the total based on the information from the international organizations, federal and local authorities.

According to the university, the number of infections currently is at 30,003,378, with 943,203 fatalities and 20,398,381 recoveries. The highest number of infections (6,664,021) is recorded in the US, followed by India (5,118,253) and Brazil (4,419,083).

To date, 1,085,281 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 895,868 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 19,061 fatalities nationwide.